Sajjan Kumar reaches Delhi's Karkardooma Court to surrender

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 31: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who was awarded life sentence by Delhi High Court in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, reached Karkardooma court to surrender on Monday.

The Delhi High Court Bench bench had on December 17 convicted and sentenced the 73-year-old former Congress leader to imprisonment for the remainder of his life in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case and had asked him to surrender by December 31 and not to leave Delhi.

The same Bench dismissed former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's plea seeking time until January 30 to surrender.

Kumar has also approached the Supreme Court challenging his conviction and life imprisonment. The former Congress MP also appeared before the Patiala House Court for hearing in the second case related to the riots. The case was registered against him by the CBI on the recommendation of Nanavati Commission.