    Sajjan Kumar resigns from Congress party cites 1984 riots conviction in letter to Rahul Gandhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 18: Sajjan Kumar on resigned from Congress primary membership. Kumar tenders his resignation to Rahul Gandhi.

    Sajjan Kumar resigns from Congress party cites 1984 riots conviction in letter to Rahul Gandhi
    v

    Earlier on Monday, the Delhi High Court convicted Kumar for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sentenced him to imprisonment for life.

    Also Read | 84 anti-Sikh riots: Key observations by Delhi HC while convicting Sajjan Kumar

    "I tender my resignation with immediate effect from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress in the wake of the judgement of the hon'be high court of Delhi against me," he said in the letter to Gandhi.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 11:50 [IST]
