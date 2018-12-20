Sajjan Kumar moves Delhi HC seeking 30 days time to surrender

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 20: Sajjan Kumar, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment in anti-Sikh riots case, has moved an application before Delhi High Court seeking 30 days time to surrender. The Court is likely to hear application on Friday.

The Delhi High Court had on December 17 convicted Kumar and sentenced to imprisonment for "remainder of his natural life" in another 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, saying the riots were a "crime against humanity" perpetrated by those who enjoyed "political patronage" and aided by an "indifferent" law enforcement agency.

A bench of Justice S. Muralidhar and Justice Vinod Goel overturned a trial court judgement that had acquitted the Congress leader.

He has also been asked to not leave the city in the meantime. While reading out the judgement, the High Court remarked that Kumar had "enjoyed political patronage and escaped trial". The court asked Sajjan Kumar to surrender by December 31.

HS Phoolka, advocate in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, to oppose that application tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Sajjan Kumar appeared before Patiala House Court for hearing in the 2nd case registered by CBI on the recommendation of Nanavati Commission. The court adjourned the matter for hearing on 22 January.