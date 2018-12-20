Sajjan Kumar moves Delhi HC seeking 30 days time to surrender

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 20: Sajjan Kumar, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment in anti-Sikh riots case, has moved an application before Delhi High Court seeking 30 days time to surrender. The Court is likely to hear application on Friday.

    The Delhi High Court had on December 17 convicted Kumar and sentenced to imprisonment for "remainder of his natural life" in another 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, saying the riots were a "crime against humanity" perpetrated by those who enjoyed "political patronage" and aided by an "indifferent" law enforcement agency.

    A bench of Justice S. Muralidhar and Justice Vinod Goel overturned a trial court judgement that had acquitted the Congress leader.

    Also Read | 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Hearing in second case against Sajjan Kumar adjourned till Jan 22

    He has also been asked to not leave the city in the meantime. While reading out the judgement, the High Court remarked that Kumar had "enjoyed political patronage and escaped trial". The court asked Sajjan Kumar to surrender by December 31.

    HS Phoolka, advocate in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, to oppose that application tomorrow.

    Meanwhile, Sajjan Kumar appeared before Patiala House Court for hearing in the 2nd case registered by CBI on the recommendation of Nanavati Commission. The court adjourned the matter for hearing on 22 January.

    The victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots case outside the Patiala House Court where Congress leader Sajjan Kumar appears in relation to the case, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Congress leader Sajjan Kumar appears at the Patiala House Court in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, 3 days after he was convicted in another riots case by High Court, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Senior lawyer HS Phoolka along with his family visits the Golden Temple a day after the Delhi High Court's verdict in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, in Amritsar, Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018. Phoolka has been pursuing cases of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots for over 30 years. (PTI Photo)

    L-R) DSGMC President Manjit Singh GK, Nirpreet Kaur and Jagdish Kaur, whose family members were killed during 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa and others react after the Delhi High Court convicted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar for criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, acts against communal harmony in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sentenced him to life imprisonment, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. (PTI Photo)

