Sajjad Gani Lone 'happy' for dynastic parties joining hands in J&K

By
    Srinagar, Nov 23: People's Conference leader Sajjad Gani Lone mocked at National Conference and PDP coming together to form alliance to stake claim to form government in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Peoples Conference leader Sajjad Gani Lone. Courtesy: ANI news
    Sajjad Gani Lone, said, "If they (PDP) are so aggrieved they can go to the court but they will not because they don't have the numbers. But we are happy that we got these dynastic parties together."

    "We staked the claim as we had the numbers. Had there been a floor test or had we been told to bring in the numbers, then that which is within the purview of the constitution would have happened, Gani Lone said.

    Sajad Lone on Wednesday staked claim to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir with the support of the 25-legislator strong BJP and "more than 18" other lawmakers. In a letter to governor Satya Pal Malik, Lone, whose party has two MLAs, including himself, said he has the support of more than required number of legislators in the assembly to form a government.

    Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has 29 MLAs in the 87-member house. The National Conference has a strength of 15 MLAs and the Congress 12.

    (With PTI inputs)

