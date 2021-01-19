YouTube
    Sajad Lone's party People's Conference quits J&K Gupkar Alliance

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Jan 19: People's Conference chairperson Sajad Lone on Tuesday announced his party's exit from the seven-party conglomerate People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), saying some constituents of the grouping had fielded proxy candidates in the district development council (DDC) elections.

    Sajad Lone
    Sajad Lone

    Lone announced the decision in a letter to PAGD head and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

    "On the face of it, PAGD won these elections unambiguously having won the maximum number of seats. We can't hide statistics and apart from the number of seats that PAGD won, other important statistical variable in the context of August 5 (Abrogation of Article 370) is the number of votes polled against the PAGD," Lone said in the letter released to the media.

    He said he believes the votes polled against the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration are mostly those cast by proxies of PAGD constituent parties against official PAGD candidates.

    The net outcome of selectively voting for and against PAGD is a very poor vote share. This is certainly not the vote share that people of Jammu and Kashmir deserved post August 5," Lone said in the letter.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 19:21 [IST]
