Saifuddin Soz flayed for 'Kashmir independence' remark; 'Become Musharaff's servant' says Shiv Sena

Congress leader Saifuddin Soz has stirred a hornet's nest by backing former Pakistan president and military chief Pervez Musharaff's statement that 'first choice of Kashmiris is independence'. Soz said that Musharaff's statement was true 'then and even now'.

"Musharraf said Kashmiris don't want to merge with Pakistan, their first choice is independence. The statement was true then and remains true now also. I say the same but I know that it is not possible," ANI quoted Soz as saying.

Shiv Sena hit back at Soz and said the Congress leader should migrate to Pakistan and become Musharaff's 'servant'.

"Congress President needs to reply on Saifuddin Soz's statement & if Congress vouches for his statement. If he (SaifuddinSoz) has so much affection for Pakistan and Musharraf then he should consider migrating to Pakistan and become his servant," Shiv Sena's Manisha Kayande told ANI.

Soz was a minister in UPA government.

