Said in “fit of anger and frustration”, says J&K Guv as he does U-turn on 'kill the corrupt' remark'

Srinagar, July 22: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said his remark asking "the terrorists to kill the corrupt", for which he drew flak, was made in "fit of anger and frustration". Malik said " I should have not made such a comment."

Soon after the remark made headlines yesterday, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah lashed out at the Governor and tweetd that such comment was like "sanctioning unlawful killings"

Malik today told ANI that he regrets making the remark, but added "my personal feeling is the same as I said."

"Whatever I said was in a fit of anger and frustration due to rampant corruption here..As Governor, I should have not made such a comment, but my personal feeling is the same as I said. Many political leaders & big bureaucrats are steeped in corruption here," he said, as reporterd by ANI.

Malik on Sunday said the militants, if they have to, should kill the corrupt people who have looted Kashmir instead of the innocent.

"The biggest disease in Kashmir is corruption...These youth with guns, they are killing PSOs and SPOs for no reason, why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted your country and all the wealth from Kashmir, have you killed anyone out of them? Nothing will be achieved by this, " the J&K Governor had reportedly said.

Malik also said that the militants do not have the power to erode the authority of the Indian government.

Reacting to this, Omar Asbdullah tweeted, "This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps the man should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings & kangaroo courts."