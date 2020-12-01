YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Pune Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Saibaba temple appeals to devotees to come in civilised attire

    By
    |

    Pune, Dec 01: The Saibaba temple trust at Shirdi in Maharashtra has put up boards appealing to devotees to be dressed in a "civilised" manner, or as per the "Indian culture", when they come to the sacred place to offer prayers.

    Saibaba temple appeals to devotees to come in civilised attire

    When contacted, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust's Chief Executive Officer Kanhuraj Bagate told PTI on Tuesday that it is just an appeal, and the trust has not imposed any dress code on devotees.

    Sai Baba birthplace row: Shutdown in Shirdi but temple to remain open

    He said the appeal was made after devotees complained that some people come to the shrine, located at Shirdi in Ahmedanagar district, in "objectionable" attire.

    "Since it is a holy and sacred place, we have appealed to the devotees come to the shrine dressed in civilised attire, or as per the Indian culture," he said.

    More PUNE News

    Read more about:

    pune sai baba

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X