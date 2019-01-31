Sahara chief Subrata Roy summoned by SC over unpaid dues

New Delhi, Jan 31: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Sahara group chief Subrata Roy to appear before it on February 28 for failing to deposit Rs. 25,700 crore in the SEBI-Sahara case for returning investors' money.

The top court said six months were given to Sahara by its last order to arrange the amount but what has transpired during the period has not inspired the confidence of the court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi noted that the group has deposited only Rs. 15,000 crore.

The bench, also comprising Justices AK Sikri and SK Kaul, declined to give any further chance to Subrata Roy and other directors to comply with its previous orders.

It said it had decided to proceed with the matter so that the law takes its own course and directed Roy and other directors to appear before it personally on next date of hearing.

