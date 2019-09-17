  • search
    Saffron-clad people committing rapes: Digvijaya Singh

    By Shreya
    |

    Bhopal, Sep 17: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday took an apparent dig at rape accused BJP leader Chinmayanand, saying some saffron-clad people were indulging in selling churan and committing rapes by defaming the Sanatan Dharma.

    While Singh did not take names, his comments come close on the heels of a Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of rape levelled against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand by a law student in Uttar Pradesh.

    Digvijaya Singh
    Digvijaya Singh

    "A person after parting ways with his family becomes a sadhu (monk)...and turns to spirituality. But today people wearing saffron robes are selling 'churan' (fake potions)," he said.

    "In saffron robes, rapes were taking place. Rapes were taking place in temples," he told the gathering here. The Congress leader, who had kicked up controversies in the past as well, said the Sanatan dharma (ancient religion) is being defamed by such acts.

    "Is this our religion? God will not forgive these people," he added.

    This is not the first time Digvijaya Singh has been in news for his controversial remarks. On September 1, he claimed that "more non-Muslims are spying for ISI than Muslims in India". He also accused the BJP and Bajrang Dal of working on behalf of Pakistan's ISI.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 18:40 [IST]
