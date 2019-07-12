  • search
    Safety lapses found in IndiGo, DGCA issues notice to 4 executives: Report

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 12: Four senior executives of IndiGo airline were issued show cause notices Friday by the DGCA after a special audit team of the aviation regulator found safety lapses, according to sources privy to the development.

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) carried out the audit at the IndiGo office in Gurgaon on July 8 and July 9, the sources said.

    "Captain Sanjiv Bhalla, Head of Training; Captain Hemant Kumar, Chief of Flight Safety; Captain Ashim Mitra, Senior Vice President - Operations; Captain Rakesh Srivastava, QA (Quality Assurance) and Ops Safety - these four executives of IndiGo have been issued show cause notices today," a source told PTI.

