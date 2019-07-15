Safety Commissioner Railways inspected the metro train where man died in Park street

Kolkata, July 15: Shailesh Garg, Safety Commissioner, Railways on Monday inspected the metro train in which a person died after his hands got stuck in the gates of a coach, at Park Street metro station in Kolkata on July 13. Garg says,"A detailed investigation will be done on the incident.

Reportedly, an FIR was registered under sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on Sunday against the Metro Railway. The complaint was lodged by the family of the deceased Sajal Kanjilal who died after he was dragged by a train as his hand got stuck between two of its doors.

The incident took place at the Park Street station on Saturday around 6.40 pm when the 66-year-old man, Sajal Kanjilal, a resident of Kasba area of Kolkata, was trying to board a Kabi Subhash-bound train and his hand had got stuck in the train door and was dragged for nearly 60 metres as it started moving.

According to eyewitnesses, Kanjilal fell on the tracks as the train entered the tunnel. The train came to a halt, with four of its eight coaches still at the platform, after staff and passengers outside raised an alarm.

The man was rushed to the SSKM Hospital, where the doctors declared him "brought dead".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday ordered a police inquiry into the incident, which she described as "very unfortunate".

She asked state Urban Development Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim to assure Kanjilal's family of full cooperation from the government.

Theatre artists on Sunday took out a protest march near the Park Street station, alleging that laxity on part of the Metro Railway led to Kanjilal's death. They also sought a response on the allegations from the authorities.

Kanjilal, who was unmarried, sold magazines at Academy of Fine Arts and Nandan complex, a hub of cultural activities in the city, for a living.​