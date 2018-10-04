Safest place for Iyer-Mitra is jail, says SC

New Delhi, Oct 4: The Supreme Court denied relief from arrest to journalist Abhijit Iyer-Mitra who is facing charges over his alleged objectionable remarks against Odisha's popular Konark Sun Temple.

The three judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranajn Gogoi, said, "Your (journalist Abhijit Iyer-Mitra) comments incite religious feelings. How are you entitled for bail?"

Also Read | 7 Rohingyas will go back to Myanmar as SC rejects plea to stall deportation

"Safest place for Iyer-Mitra is jail," said the apex court.

Mr Iyer Mitra had come to Odisha on September 15, apparently at the invitation of former MP Baijayant Panda. After touring Puri, Konark and Chilika, he allegedly posted derogatory remarks on social media insulting the state, its culture and tradition and the lawmakers.

He was arrested by Odisha Police, with help of Delhi Police, on September 20 on the charge of outraging religious sentiments of the people.

Also Read | India hands over 7 Rohingyas to Myanmar as SC refuses to intervene

A Delhi court later granted him bail on a bond of Rs. 1 lakh and directed him to join the investigation at Konark police station.

(With PTI inputs)