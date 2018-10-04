  • search

Safest place for Iyer-Mitra is jail, says SC

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 4: The Supreme Court denied relief from arrest to journalist Abhijit Iyer-Mitra who is facing charges over his alleged objectionable remarks against Odisha's popular Konark Sun Temple.

    Abhijit Iyer-Mitra
    Abhijit Iyer-Mitra

    The three judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranajn Gogoi, said, "Your (journalist Abhijit Iyer-Mitra) comments incite religious feelings. How are you entitled for bail?"

    Also Read | 7 Rohingyas will go back to Myanmar as SC rejects plea to stall deportation

    "Safest place for Iyer-Mitra is jail," said the apex court.

    Mr Iyer Mitra had come to Odisha on September 15, apparently at the invitation of former MP Baijayant Panda. After touring Puri, Konark and Chilika, he allegedly posted derogatory remarks on social media insulting the state, its culture and tradition and the lawmakers.

    He was arrested by Odisha Police, with help of Delhi Police, on September 20 on the charge of outraging religious sentiments of the people.

    Also Read | India hands over 7 Rohingyas to Myanmar as SC refuses to intervene

    A Delhi court later granted him bail on a bond of Rs. 1 lakh and directed him to join the investigation at Konark police station.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    odisha supreme court ranjan gogoi

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 15:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue