Sadhvi Pragya gets second EC notice for remarks on Ayodhya demolition

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 21: BJP's Bhopal candidate and 2008 Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was issued another notice by the Election Commission on Saturday.

Thakur was served the notice by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO-MP) for her remarks on the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition.

In an interview to a TV channel, she had claimed that she was among those who had razed the disputed structure, which "was a blot on the country".

The Election Commission has slammed a notice to Sadhvi Pragya over her statement on Babri Masjid. She has been asked to respond to the notice within 24 hours.

Sadhvi Pragya's remarks on the demolition of the Babri Masjid has come a day after she said that 26/11 Mumbai terror attack martyr Hemant Karkare was killed as she had cursed him for "falsely implicating her in the 2008 Malegaon blast case".

Thakur had on Thursday bragged that Karkare died during the attacks as she "cursed" him for torturing her. But once the statement caused a furore among the BJP's supporters and adversaries alike, she apologised for the remarks. She said those were personal observations since she was tortured while facing trial for alleged involvement in the bomb blasts in Malegaon.

The organisers of the meeting addressed by Thakur were also served the notice, said the commission.

A massive debate has been triggered in the country over her alleged involvement in Malegaon blasts and the BJP naming her from Bhopal despite her tainted past.