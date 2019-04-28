Sadhvi Pragya a great saint, don't compare me with her, says Uma Bharti

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 28: Union Minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti on Saturday urged people to not compare her with Bhopal BJP candidate and Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bhopal for Lok Sabha Elections 2019) and called herself "an ordinary and foolish creature".

"She is a great saint, don't compare me with her, I'm just an ordinary and foolish creature," the minister said on being asked if Pragya Thakur will take her place in Madhya Pradesh politics.

Also Read | A tactical mistake says NCP on BJP fielding Pragya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday took a swipe at opponent and BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur stating that there would have been no need of surgical strikes if she had cursed Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar.

The BJP had fielded Malegaon blast case accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal. Out on bail, Thakur has been discharged by a court on charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the 2008 case but is still facing trial under other criminal provisions.

Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court had rejected a plea seeking ban on Pragya's candidature for Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal. The application was filed by the father of one of the victims of the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Nisar Sayyad, who lost his son in the blast, moved the court last week.

Also Read | If you truly respect the force, withdraw Pragya's ticket: Milind Deora

Bhopal will go to Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on May 12. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.