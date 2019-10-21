Sadhvi Prachi demands security cover citing Kamlesh Tiwari's murder

Dehradun, Oct 21: Hindutva hardliner Sadhvi Prachi has demanded security cover for herself citing threat to her life following the killing of right-wing leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow on Friday.

Prachi told reporters on Sunday that she has been receiving threat calls from Muslim fundamentalist organizations for the last ten years and that she has apprised Home Minister Amit Shah of her increased sense of insecurity and need for a security cover.

The leader said she perceives a clear threat to her life after the killing of Kamlesh Tiwari as Muslim clerics had announced a reward of Rs 51 lakh on her head too while issuing a fatwa against Tiwari.

After the gruesome killing of Tiwari, it has become clear that she can be targeted anytime by "conspiratorial forces", she said in Haridwar.

Prachi claimed that she had also received a threat from terrorist organization ISIS in 2016.