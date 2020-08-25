Saddened, says PM Modi on Raigad building collapse

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his condolences to the victims of the building collapse in Maharashtra's Raigad District.

"Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance," Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Atleast five person was killed and several others injured after a five storey building collapsed in the Kajalpura area of Mahad town on Monday evening. Several persons who were trapped in the debris have been rescued. Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are present at the spot and carrying out rescue operations.