Sad to see 'erstwhile colleague' too being sidelined: Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sachin Pilot

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 12: Amid the simmering tension between Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot, former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia slammed the party, while backing his erstwhile colleague.

"Sad to see my erstwhile colleague Sachin Pilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the Congress," Scindia tweeted.

Pilot arrived in Delhi on Sunday morning with some of his loyalist MLAs accusing chief minister Ashok Gehlot of sidelining attempts.

In Pilot vs Gehlot feud, the letter that was the last straw

A power struggle between Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot, which has been on since the Congress' central leadership picked the senior leader for the chief minister's post, appears to have deepened with those in Pilot's camp claiming that there have been repeated attempts to undermine his authority.

The latest flashpoint between the two is a notice issued to Pilot by the Rajasthan police's Special Operation Group in a case related to alleged attempts to bribe Congress MLAs to switch sides in the Rajya Sabha polls.

The trouble in Rajasthan comes nearly four months after the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh collapsed after a rebelling by Jyotiraditya Scindia following a similar power tussle.