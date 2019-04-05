  • search
    'Sad that BJP has forgotten its own', Robert Vadra tweets on L K Advani's blog post

    New Delhi, Apr 05: Businessman and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband, Robert Vadra on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not giving a seat to the party's senior leader L K Advani in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

    Sad that BJP has forgotten its own, Robert Vadra tweets on LK Advani’s blog post
    File photo of Robert Vadra

    Calling him the 'most important pillar of the party', Vadra said the leader had been long lost and forgotten.

    Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal also spoke out in support of Advani.

    'Badi dair kar di mehrbaan aate aate': Mehbooba Mufti reacts to LK Advani's blog

    "Never regarded those who disagreed with us politically as enemies or anti-national, only adversaries," Sibal wrote on Twitter. He hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "Under Modi ji BJP's thought processes have been both: Changed and Maimed. Listen Modi ji to one who helped you in your journey to Delhi!"

    Earlier on Thursday, L K Advani had in his blog said that his party has never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-national" or "enemies" but only as adversaries.

    L K Advani is the current Member of Parliament from Gandhinagar, he has been the Gandhinagar MP for the last five terms.

    However, his seat was given to BJP party president Amit Shah who will be contesting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Gandhinagar.

    Not in BJP's founding principle to regard political opponents as 'anti-national': LK Advani

    L K Advani's prominence within the BJP reduced in 2014 when Narnedra Modi and Amit Shah assumed leadership roles in the saffron party.

    His performance in Parliament in the last five years is also a pointer to Advani's diminished role in the BJP. In the last five years, L K uttered just 365 words in Parliament despite a 92% attendance, as our in-depth analysis in February this year had showed.

