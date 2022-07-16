Amarnath Yatris need not worry about tensions at the border: J&K Deputy CM

SAD leader and former Punjab speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon dies at 79

Chandigarh, July 16: Former Punjab Assembly Speaker and senior SAD leader Nirmal Singh Kahlon died on Saturday after a prolonged illness, said a party leader. He was 79.

Senior Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema, in a tweet, said the last rites of Kahlon will be performed in Dadujodh village, near Fatehgarh Churian in Gurdaspur district on July 17.

ਸਾਬਕਾ ਸਪੀਕਰ ਸ. ਨਿਰਮਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਕਾਹਲੋਂ ਜੋ ਕੁਝ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਮਾਰ ਸਨ ਅੱਜ ਸਦੀਵੀ ਵਿਛੋੜਾ ਦੇ ਗਏ। ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਵਿਛੜੀ ਆਤਮਾ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਤੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਣਾ ਮੰਨਣ ਦਾ ਬਲ ਬਖਸ਼ੇ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਅੰਤਿਮ ਸੰਸਕਾਰ ਪਿੰਡ ਦਾਦੂਜੋਧ, ਨੇੜੇ ਫ਼ਤਹਿਗੜ੍ਹ ਚੂੜੀਆਂ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਗੁਰਦਾਸਪੁਰ ਵਿਖੇ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ 17 ਜੁਲਾਈ ਦਿਨ ਐਤਵਾਰ ਸਵੇਰੇ 11 ਵਜੇ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। pic.twitter.com/8SWYmZbcda — Dr Daljit S Cheema (@drcheemasad) July 16, 2022

Kahlon was minister for rural development and panchayats in the Akali government from 1997 to 2002. He had also served as the speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha from 2007 to 2012.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal offered his condolences on the death of the senior party leader.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of senior Akali leader & former Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker S Nirmal Singh Ji Kahlon. Kahlon sahab was a source of inspiration for all of us. His wise counsel will always be missed. I stand with Kahlon family in this hour of grief," Badal said in a tweet.

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of senior Akali leader & former Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker S Nirmal Singh Ji Kahlon. Kahlon sahab was a source of insipration for all of us. His wise counsel will always be missed. I stand with Kahlon family in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/INTY21hDF2 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) July 16, 2022

Story first published: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 11:55 [IST]