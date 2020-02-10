'Sad and disappointing': Arvind Kejriwal condemns Gargi College incident

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 10: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raised concern over the incident of outsiders entering campus and molesting women students at Gargi College during a fest held last week.

"Misbehaviour with our daughters in Gargi College is very sad and disappointing. Incidents like these cannot be tolerated. Culprits should be caught and given the harshest possible punishment and we must ensure that children studying in our colleges feel safe," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Scores of students of the all-women Gargi College on Monday held a protest against the alleged molestation of students by a group of men who had gatecrashed a cultural festival.

Gargi college molestation case: Students hold protest; Delhi Police launches probe

The Delhi Police said it has launched a probe into the incident and is scanning CCTV footage. Police, however, have not received a complaint in this regard, a senior officer said.

As per their posts, during the college festival, 'Reverie', around 6:30 pm on Sunday , groups of unruly, drunk men mobbed the entrances of the college and forced their way in.

The students alleged that Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police personnel were deployed close to the gate from where the men allegedly entered.