Sacrilege cases: SIT summons actor Akshay Kumar, ex-CM Parkash Badal

By
    Chandigarh, Nov 11: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has summoned film star Akshay Kumar, former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and ex-deputy CM Sukhbir Badal in connection with Bargari sacrilege case.

    Akshay Kumar

    IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap, member of the five-member SIT, issued the summons today. He has called actor Akshay Kumar to be present before the SIT in Amritsar on November 16. The Badal duo has been summoned on November 19 and 21, respectively, in Amritsar only.

    The summons have been issued under the Section 160 of CrPC, requiring attendance at investigation, relating to the Bargari sacrilege case and the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents.

    The five-member SIT was set up by the Captain Amarinder Singh government in September this year, soon after issuance of the notification to withdraw investigation of sacrilege incidents of Sri Guru Granth Sahib from CBI.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 11, 2018, 20:59 [IST]
