Sacrifice of BJP worker won't go in vain: Amit Shah in Purulia

Launching a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, Amit Shah on Thursday said development schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government are not reaching to the people of the state because of the TMC government.

Speaking about the deaths of two BJP workers in Purulia earlier this month, Shah said their 'sacrifices' will not go in vain. BJP has been accusing the TMC of being behind the deaths of their workers.

"If Trinamool Congress thinks that through violence they can continue to remain in power in Bengal, then I would like to challenge them that the sacrifice of our workers will not go in vain and their govt will not last long," Shah said in Purulia.

The police had said that the priliminary inquiry into the deaths did not point towards any foul play.

"Under the UPA government, the 13th Finance Commission gave West Bengal only Rs. 1,32,000 crore to West Bengal while, in the 14th Finance Commission, the BJP led government gave Rs. 3,60,000 crore for the development of the state," Shah said.

"Development schemes of Modi government are not reaching to the people of West Bengal because of TMC government," he added.

Bengal did not develop but the goons of TMC developed. All factories have shut down in the state only bomb-making factories are running successfully, the BJP president further said.

Shah, who arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday, held strategic closed door meetings with party leaders and workers as he launched poll preparations in West Bengal, the one state which the saffron party has been unable to make a dent in.

On Thursday, Shah visited the Tarapith Temple in Birbhum district and offer prayers. Following that, he addressed a public meeting in Purulia and met family members of two BJP activists - 35-year-old Dulal Kumar and 20-year-old Trilochan Mahato - who were killed in Purulia district on 2 June and 31 May respectively.

