    Sacred portals of Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath closes for winter

    Gopeshwar, Nov 16: The sacred portals of the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath were closed for the winter season on Monday amid a fresh spell of snowfall.

    Kedarnath

    According to reports, the gates of the temple, which houses one of the 11 jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and attracts devotees from across the world, were closed at 8:30 am after an elaborate ceremony.

    Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, and officials of Devasthanam Board, among others, attended the ceremony.

    It is reportedly said that the two chief ministers arrived at the shrine on Sunday to offer prayers and take a look at the reconstruction projects underway at Kedarpuri.

    Snowfall accompanied by a drizzle began in Kedarnath on Sunday night and continued till the morning.

    Story first published: Monday, November 16, 2020, 11:19 [IST]
