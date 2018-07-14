  • search

'Sacred Games' row: 'Rajiv Gandhi lived, died for India', says Rahul

    New Delhi, July 14: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appeared to disapprove demands to censor uncharitable references to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the web series Sacred Games.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi

    Taking to twitter Rahul wrote:"My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that."

    He said unlike the BJP, he did not believe that the freedom of expression should be policed and remarks by a fictional character in the web series would not change his contribution to the country.

    The series has been in the news after a Congress worker filed a complaint in Kolkata against the streaming platform, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the producers for using an 'objectionable word' to describe late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

