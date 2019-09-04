Sacred Games 2 in legal soup, Shiv Sena activist files complaint for defaming Hindus

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 04: Hindu activist and Shiv Sena's Information Technology (IT) cell member Ramesh Solanki on Tuesday filed a complaint against the US-based leading online streaming platform Netflix for defaming Hindus and India.

Solanki alleged that Netflix, which is gaining momentum in India, has been producing content that is Hinduphobic and showcases an incorrect picture of Hindus and India on a global level.

"Almost every series on Netflix India is with the intention to defame Hindus. They are putting out content that's portraying our nation in a bad light and it's being done in the name of freedom of expression," Solanki stated.

He added that he will be submitting a copy along with a CD for video evidence to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Commissioner of Police and the Cyber Cell on Wednesday.

The complaint was filed against Netflix exclusive Indian series Sacred Games, Leila and Ghoul. While Sacred Games and Leila portray a Hindu radical cult responsible for the crimes happening, the latter showing an establishment that functions on patriarchy, Ghoul shows that India is snatching away the fundamental rights of Muslims which apparently terrorises them.

"Aham Brahmasami, a Vedic chant and a sacred hymn have been framed as a war cry. People belonging to a cult greet each other with this hymn, suggesting that the hymn radicalises people to indulge in a war against humanity," Solanki wrote in his complaint against Sacred Games.

"The film generalises a revered concept of Guruji in the Bharatiya school of thoughts. The agenda is to demean the Guru-Shishya parampara with overtly sexual gestures," he added.

He further alleged that Ghoul falsely indicates that India has been terrorising Muslims and snatching their fundamental rights in order to curb terrorism is terrorising Muslims and snatching their fundamental rights.

Moreover, the Shiv Sena activist also filed against The Patriot Act by Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj for trying to spread propaganda over Article 370.

"One cannot allow an incorrect generalisation based on bogus rhetorics trying to defame a religious minority i.e. Hindu in countries other than India," the Solanki stated in his complaint urging authorities to take action by cancelling their licenses.

A copy of the complaint has also been sent to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Commissioner of Police.

Patrick Graham, the writer of Leila, has categorically denied the accusations levelled by Solanki, saying, "our depictions are purely fictional and we have not hurt anyone's sentiments".