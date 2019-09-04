  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sacred Games 2 in legal soup, Shiv Sena activist files complaint for defaming Hindus

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 04: Hindu activist and Shiv Sena's Information Technology (IT) cell member Ramesh Solanki on Tuesday filed a complaint against the US-based leading online streaming platform Netflix for defaming Hindus and India.

    Solanki alleged that Netflix, which is gaining momentum in India, has been producing content that is Hinduphobic and showcases an incorrect picture of Hindus and India on a global level.

    Sacred Games 2 in legal soup, Shiv Sena activist files complaint for defaming Hindus
    Image Courtesy: @Rajput_Ramesh

    "Almost every series on Netflix India is with the intention to defame Hindus. They are putting out content that's portraying our nation in a bad light and it's being done in the name of freedom of expression," Solanki stated.

    Rs 100 crore fine, 7-year jail term for Shiv Sena leader in housing scam

    He added that he will be submitting a copy along with a CD for video evidence to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Commissioner of Police and the Cyber Cell on Wednesday.

    The complaint was filed against Netflix exclusive Indian series Sacred Games, Leila and Ghoul. While Sacred Games and Leila portray a Hindu radical cult responsible for the crimes happening, the latter showing an establishment that functions on patriarchy, Ghoul shows that India is snatching away the fundamental rights of Muslims which apparently terrorises them.

    "Aham Brahmasami, a Vedic chant and a sacred hymn have been framed as a war cry. People belonging to a cult greet each other with this hymn, suggesting that the hymn radicalises people to indulge in a war against humanity," Solanki wrote in his complaint against Sacred Games.

    "The film generalises a revered concept of Guruji in the Bharatiya school of thoughts. The agenda is to demean the Guru-Shishya parampara with overtly sexual gestures," he added.

    He further alleged that Ghoul falsely indicates that India has been terrorising Muslims and snatching their fundamental rights in order to curb terrorism is terrorising Muslims and snatching their fundamental rights.

    Moreover, the Shiv Sena activist also filed against The Patriot Act by Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj for trying to spread propaganda over Article 370.

    "One cannot allow an incorrect generalisation based on bogus rhetorics trying to defame a religious minority i.e. Hindu in countries other than India," the Solanki stated in his complaint urging authorities to take action by cancelling their licenses.

    A copy of the complaint has also been sent to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Commissioner of Police.

    Patrick Graham, the writer of Leila, has categorically denied the accusations levelled by Solanki, saying, "our depictions are purely fictional and we have not hurt anyone's sentiments".

    More SHIV SENA News

    Read more about:

    shiv sena

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue