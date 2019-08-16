Sacred Games 2 all episodes leaked online by Tamilrockers; Netflix incurs huge loss

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 16: After the release of Netflix's highly anticipated web series Sacred Games 2, it fell prey to the notorious piracy website TamilRockers. Film piracy is a huge menace which the movie industry has been facing for a long time now. So, all the eight episodes of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan's Sacred Games 2 were leaked online and were available on the piracy website.

Tamilrockers is famous for leaking a slew of Bollywood and south Indian films and web-series within days of their release.

According to the report, Netflix India decided to go all out with the second season of Sacred Games after the tremendous success of its first season and invested a sum of Rs 100 crore in the making. However, Tamilrockers leaked all the episodes of the show on August 15 itself that resulted in a huge dip in its potential subscribers.

The highest investment on an Indian web show, previously, would be in the range of ₹3-4 crore (per episode) for around 12 episodes. With such a huge amount spent, the piracy of all episodes of the show might drastically affect the viewership.

The streaming site Netflix was expecting a 20 per cent increase in its subscribers in the country. It even launched a new mobile plan keeping in mind the huge anticipation around the second season of the show. However, everything seems to have gone wasted now.

Even earlier, shows like Game Of Thrones, Narcos and many other favourites had been leaked by TamilRockers. Famous Hollywood, Bollywood and South Indian Film too end up on the piracy website and affect the viewership.