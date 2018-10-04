  • search

Sacked IPS officer, Sanjiv Bhat’s wife’s plea challenging probe rejected by SC

By
    New Delhi, Oct 4: The Supreme Court has rejected a petition filed by the wife of Sanjiv Bhat challenging the investigation into a 22 year old case against her husband.

    A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi directed her to move the High Court in a fresh petition.

    Sacked IPS officer Bhat's wife, Shweta had moved the court after Bhat was taken into custody in connection with the Palanpur drug planting case. The probe by the Gujarat CID got underway following an order the High Court.

    Also Read | Palanpur drug planting: Why is dismissed IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt being probed

    The action was taken in the wake of the Gujarat High Court directing the CID-Crime to probe the FIR lodged at Palanpur in Banaskantha in 1996 in which a lawyer from Rajasthan was booked for allegedly carrying 1.5 kg of narcotics. The case also involved a former judge of the Gujarat High Court, Ramanlal Rajmal Jain, and then Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Bhatt.

    Shweta Bhat had moved the SC alleging that her husband was being prevented from moving the SC for relief. She had moved three petitions before the top court with a plea to quash the FIR against her husband, set him free from police custody and also set aside the HC order that ordered a CID probe into the drugs case.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 11:24 [IST]
