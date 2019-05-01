Sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur’s nomination from Varanasi rejected by EC

India

By Anuj Cariappa

Varanasi, May 01: The nomination of sacked BSF jawan, Tej Bahadur Yadav from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency has been rejected. He was nominated by the SP-BSP from the seat to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The returning officer in Varanasi had issued a notice to Yadav seeking an explanation over the discrepancies in the nomination papers he had filed. The officer had said that he had not taken permission from the ECI regarding contesting the elections. This is mandatory for an official who has been removed or suspected and wants to contest the elections.

Reacting to the development, Yadav said that he would challenge this order in the Supreme Court. My nomination has been rejected wrongly. I was asked to produce evidence at 6.15 am yesterday, which I did. Despite this my nomination was rejected, he added saying that he would knock on the doors of the Supreme Court.