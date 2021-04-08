YouTube
    Sachin Tendulkar discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 08: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID19. He will be in home quarantine for few days.

    Sachin Tendulkar discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

    He had tested positive for COVID19 on March 27.

    Tendulkar is one of the biggest names to have tested positive for the virus in recent times.

    The COVID-19 cases have been on a surge in Maharashtra and Mumbai.

    Tendulkar recently took part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge veteran''s tournament in Raipur.

    Meanwhile, with an average of 34,30,502 anti-coronavirus doses being given per day, India has topped globally in terms of the number of jabs administered daily, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 8, 2021, 18:20 [IST]
