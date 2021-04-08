'Indians should decide for India': Sachin Tendulkar after Rihanna's post on farmers protest

Sharad Pawar ‘advises’ Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution while speaking on matters outside cricket

Down with COVID-19, Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised as precautionary measure

Sachin Tendulkar discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 08: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID19. He will be in home quarantine for few days.

He had tested positive for COVID19 on March 27.

Tendulkar is one of the biggest names to have tested positive for the virus in recent times.

The COVID-19 cases have been on a surge in Maharashtra and Mumbai.

Tendulkar recently took part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge veteran''s tournament in Raipur.

Meanwhile, with an average of 34,30,502 anti-coronavirus doses being given per day, India has topped globally in terms of the number of jabs administered daily, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.