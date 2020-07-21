Sachin Pilot sends legal notice to Congress MLA Malinga over horse-trading charge

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Jaipur, July 21: Sachin Pilot, who has been sacked as deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and PCC president, has served a legal notice to Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga for his statement that Pilot had offered him money to join the BJP.

A message on Pilot's official WhatsApp group said Tuesday night that he has served Malinga a legal notice for "the false and malicious statement" he made to the press.

Malinga told reporters Monday that the talks were held at Pilot's residence and he (Malinga) alerted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about the conspiracy to topple the state government.

"I had a talk with Sachin ji. He had offered money to join the BJP but I refused that I will not join the BJP," Malinga said. Malinga is in the Gehlot camp and staying at a hotel on Delhi highway along with other MLAs. The MLA could not be contacted for comments.