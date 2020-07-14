Sachin Pilot sacked as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 14: Sachin Pilot and two other ministers has been sacked from the Rajasthan Cabinet.

Congress leader, Randeep Surjewala said that Sachin Pilot has been sacked as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Pilot has also been removed as the Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed in his place. Surjewala also informed.

Earlier, an action proposal was passed against Pilot and other rebel Congress leaders at the CLP meeting.

In the Congress Legislature Party meeting, a proposal to remove Pilot as the state president and to expel the rebel MLAs was put forward. A proposal to expel all the rebels including Pilot was also sent to the AICC.

The AICC would now take a call on whether to remove Pilot and the other rebels from the party. The AICC could also decide on removing Pilot from the post of PCC Chief.

Meanwhile Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi has urged Pilot not to leave the Congress.

Not attending the CLP was fine, but you should not leave the party, Pilot was told.

The BJP on the other hand is deciding on when to meet with the Governor and seek a floor test. The BJP believes that the Ashok Gehlot government does not have the numbers and hence should take a floor test.