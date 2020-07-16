YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sachin Pilot, rebels move HC against disqualification notice

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July, 16: Sachin Pilot and the other rebel MLAs of the Congress have challenged the disqualification notice issued to them in the Rajasthan High Court.

    The Rajasthan Speaker had issued notices to Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs after the party sought their disqualification from the state assembly.

    Sachin Pilot, rebels move HC against disqualification notice
    Sachin Pilot

    Sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and the other MLAs were asked to respond to the notices by Friday. The notices were issued on Tuesday.

    Kapil Sibal takes a swipe at Sachin Pilot, questions about 'ghar wapsi'

    The MLAs had defied a whip and did not attend its legislature party meetings held on Monday and Tuesday.

    "Notices have been issued to 19 rebel MLAs, including Sachin Pilot, yesterday," Speaker C P Joshi told PTI to Wednesday.

    Sources said the notices were sent after the chief whip of the Congress in Rajasthan Assembly, Mahesh Joshi, wrote to the Speaker, seeking proceedings against the rebel MLAs in accordance with the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

      Bihar bridge collapse: Rs 263 crores washed away in 29 days, who is responsible? | Oneindia News

      The Congress also cited past Supreme Court rulings to seek their disqualification.

      Among those sent notices are Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, who were sacked along with Pilot from the state cabinet after their rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

      More SACHIN PILOT News

      Read more about:

      sachin pilot rajasthan

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue