Sabarimala: What the two judges said in their dissenting verdict

India



New Delhi, Nov 14: Two judges on the 5 Judge Bench of the Supreme Court recorded dissenting views in the Sabarimala case today. While Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, Justices R Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra referred the matter to a larger Bench, Justices R F Nariman and D Y Chandrachud recorded a dissenting note.

Justice R F Nariman said that these are issues for the future Constitution Benches. He said that the original judgment in the Sabarimala case was based on a bona fide PIL, which raised issues of women discriminated against for their entire period of puberty due to a physiological feature.

When the judgment is declared, it is final and binds all. Organised efforts to subvert the judgment should be put down determinedly as this is the judgment of the Supreme Court, Justice Nariman in his dissenting verdict said.

The majority on the Bench were of the view that this issue needs to go up before a larger Bench. The Bench clubbed the entry of women into Mosques, Parsi women to the tower of silence with the Sabarimala issue.

Justices Nariman and Chandrachud said that the Muslim and Parsi women are not even before this court in the present batch of petitions.