    Sabarimala violence: Curfew imposed in parts of Thiruvananthapuram for 3 days

    Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4: Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in Nedumangad and Valiyamala police station limits for three days. 

    BJP workers burn an effigy of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a protest over the Sabarimala issue, in Kanyakumari, Thursday, Jan 03, 2019. (PTI Photo)
    BJP workers burn an effigy of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a protest over the Sabarimala issue, in Kanyakumari, Thursday, Jan 03, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    Violent incidents marred the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi-and supported by BJP-in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

    Major incidents of violence were reported from Nedumangad and Malayinkeezhu when hartal supporters clashed with the police and CPM activists. A police sub-inspector, Sunil Gopi, was injured in a crude bomb explosion in Nedumangad.

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 16:13 [IST]
