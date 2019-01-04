Sabarimala violence: Curfew imposed in parts of Thiruvananthapuram for 3 days

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4: Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in Nedumangad and Valiyamala police station limits for three days.

Violent incidents marred the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi-and supported by BJP-in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Major incidents of violence were reported from Nedumangad and Malayinkeezhu when hartal supporters clashed with the police and CPM activists. A police sub-inspector, Sunil Gopi, was injured in a crude bomb explosion in Nedumangad.