Sabarimala violence: Case against 4 RSS workers for hurling bombs at Police

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7: A case has been filed against four RSS activists, including Jilla Pracharak, for hurling country-made bombs against Police on January 3 (Thursday. The incident took place in Nedumangad region (rural Thiruvananthapuram) on January 3.

According to the Police Jilla Pracharak Nooranad Praveen hurled country made bombs towards the Police station, two people including Praveen have been identified from the CCTV visuals of the incident, accused including Praveen are on the run.

Widespread stone pelting, blocking of vehicles and incidents of violence and vandalism were reported during the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi against the entry of two women of menstruating age into the Lord Ayyappa temple.

Agitators hurled a crude bomb at a local beedi manufacturing unit managed by the CPI(M) in Thalassery in Kannur district, but it did not explode which led to the arrest of 10 right-wing activists were arrested.