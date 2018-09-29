  • search

Sabarimala verdict: Shiv Sena calls for 12 hours strike in Kerala

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 29: Shiv Sena has called for a statewide 12 hours strike on October 1 against Supreme Court's verdict to allow women of all ages to enter Sabarimala Temple.

    Sabarimala verdict: Shiv Sena calls for 12 hours strike in Kerala

    The apex court Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra's 4-1 majority verdict on the entry of women in Sabarimala temple has come as a disappointment to millions of devotees of Ayyappa.

    Also Read | SC throws open doors of Sabarimala Temple to women

    Activist Rahul Easwar, a prominent face of the campaign that challenged the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 at Kerala's famous Sabarimala Temple. He said the Supreme Court's order today will be appealed to a larger bench. Rahul Easwar, president of the Ayyappa Dharma Sena, said they were going for a review petition.

    The top court revoked restrictions on women entering the temple following a 20-year legal battle, ruling that patriarchy cannot be allowed to trump faith.

    Also Read | All you need know about the Sabarimala temple

    The sole voice of dissent in this majority verdict was Justice Indu Malhotra, the only woman in the five-judge bench, who observed that there exists a difference between diversity and discrimination.

    Justice Malhotra's observations have therefore struck a sympathetic chord with many Hindus who oppose the vierdict.

    Read more about:

    sabarimala kerala shiv sena

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue