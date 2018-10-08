Sabarimala verdict: Review petition filed by Ayyappa devotees in Supreme Court

New Delhi, Oct 8: National Ayyappa Devotee association on Monday has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the earlier verdict that allowed entry of all women, irrespective of age, in the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.

The Supreme Court on September 28 struck down the centuries-old rule that barred women between 10 and 50 years of age to enter the shrine of Lord Ayyappa.

Meanwhile, M Padmakumar, president of the Travancore Devasom Board (TDB) - which is the custodian of the temple, met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Cliff House, the official residence of the chief minister. Following the verdict, the state government had clarified that it would not file any review petition challenging the SC order. Later, the Devasom Board also announced its decision to not file challenge the top court's order in the matter.