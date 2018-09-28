Sabarimala verdict will impact other religious places of worship, says activist

Bengaluru, Sep 28: The Supreme Court has lifted the ban on the entry of women into the Sabarimala Temple in the age group of 10 and 50. The Supreme Court has said that devotion cannot be subjected to gender discrimination. The court also said that a patriarchal notion cannot be allowed to trump equality in devotion.

Bengaluru based women activist Brinda Adige hailed the SC judgment as 'historic'. Brinda said, "This is landmark judgment and it is going to affect all other religious places of worship whether Muslims or Christians."

Speaking over the phone to OneIndia, Brinda said, "People should not decide that faith of a won is less than the faith a man. Both are equal. And should not think that women's faith will increase after the age of 50. Faith is a personal and spiritual issue, each of us needs to have with God. If my faith is strong how can I be tempted by anybody."

Asked whether the matter related religious beliefs should be decided the court, she said, " It should not have been. But the progressive part is at least today women are willing to take the matter and raise the issue in public. Fifty years ago, we would have named as 'bad women' had we raised the issue.

"If the religious authorities (temple/church/mosque) do not agree to requests of devotees, the court is our final recourse, Brinda said.

On Jayamala's claim regarding her visit to the Sabarimala temple in 2006, Brinda said that her visit might or might not have triggered the debate. But, Trupti Desai and her organisation Bhumata Brigade fight for women's entry into Shani Shinganapur temple gave the momentum to the issue.