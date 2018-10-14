India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Sabarimala verdict: Akhil Hindu Parishad stage protest in Trivandrum

By
    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 14: Akhil Hindu Parishad on Sunday protested march in Trivandrum demanding an ordinance in state assembly against Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age groups to enter Sabarimala Temple.

    Thousands of Lord Ayyappa devotees took to the streets in Kochi on Saturday. Holding placards bearing pictures of Lord Ayyappa and chanting his hymns, the protesters marched through the busy roads of Kochi, the state's commercial hub, after launching the stir from the famed Shiva temple there.

    Sabarimala verdict: Akhil Hindu Parishad stage protest in Trivandrum.ANI Image

    Meanwhile, the Kerala Police on Saturday registered a case against actor Kollam Thulasi for saying that "women who dare to enter Sabarimala temple should be torn into two pieces".

    Also Read | Thousands protest Sabarimala order, devotees threaten suicide in Kerala

    The actor was booked under Sections 295A (outraging religious feelings), 298 (uttering words with intention to wound religious sentiments), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks) of the IPC.

    On October 1, the Shiv Sena had staged a statewide strike for 12 hours in Kerala after the Supreme Court directed lifting restrictions on the entry of women in the Sabarimala Temple.

    The Sabarimala temple, located in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, is dedicated to the Hindu deity Ayyappan. The temple management considers the deity to be eternal celibate which debarred women from entering the temple.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 14, 2018, 15:05 [IST]
