Sabarimala temple violence: Activist Rahul Easwar arrested by police

By
    Pamba, Oct 17: Hindu Activist Rahul Easwar has been arrested from Nilakkal base camp and a non-bailable FIR has been registered against him in the wake of violence by protesters in Nilakkar against Supreme Court verdict in Sabarimala temple case. He is kept at Pamba police station.

    Easwar says to ANI 'I didn't hit any woman there. I was moving to the other direction. It's a vendetta against me.'

    Rahul Easwar Tuesday changed his stance on stopping the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

    "We, the devotees, would stand here very peacefully and pray, following Gandhian ways. We hope that the Devaswom Board and the ministers will hear our prayer," he tells the media as the temple gets ready to open for the season on Wednesday.

    This was in stark contrast with what he had declared a few days. Two days after the Supreme Court verdict, Rahul had said that women (between the ages of 10 and 50) would enter Sabarimala only by stamping on the chests of devotees and protests would be organised against their entry across the state.

    Also, Rahul had told the media that various devotee forums would only chant prayers and will not protest.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 16:47 [IST]
