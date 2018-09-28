  • search

Sabarimala temple verdict affects very core of temple belief: Rahul Eswar

    Bengaluru, Sep 28: Activist Rahul Eswar is planning to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the verdict allowing entry of women into the Sabarimala Temple in the age group of 10 and 50.

    Soon after the verdict, Rahul Eswar, in his reaction to a private TV channel, said, " We will definitely go ahead with this fight as it affects the very core of temple belief and temple systems. Every temple, every church, every mosque will lose the right of self-governance."

    He tweeted, "Devotees and Ayyappa Bhakths will go for REVIEW PETITION in Hon'ble Supreme court Sabarimala."

    The Supreme Court has lifted the ban on the entry of women into the Sabarimala Temple in the age group of 10 and 50. The Supreme Court has said that devotion cannot be subjected to gender discrimination. The court also said that a patriachal notion cannot be allowed to trump equality in devotion.

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 12:11 [IST]
