Sabarimala temple to open on 14 June

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, June 10: The Travancore Devaswom Board said that the Sabarimala temple will open on 14 June evening for the monthly puja.

"We discussed with both 'tantris' of temple. With their consultation and cooperation we decided this. As of now, we're going ahead with monthly puja and temple festival scheduled from 19 June," the statement said.

''As per present schedule, temple festival is to commence on 19th June, before that there will be monthly puja from 14th June. The Arat ceremony will be conducted on 20th June at Pampa river,'' Travancore Devasowm Board President N Vasu said.

''People who registered their names through virtual queue system can enter Sannidhanam. People from other states, at the time of registration, should upload a certificate that they've tested negative for COVID19. Certificate should be obtained from an ICMR approved lab.'' he further said.