Sabarimala Temple to open at 5 pm today, over 10,000 cops deployed to prevent clashes
Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17: With the Sabarimala Temple set to re-open today for the 41-day-pilgrimage season, the state government has deployed over 10,000 police personnel in the region to maintain law and order situation. The annual pilgrimage to Sabarimala commences on the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrishchikam which falls on November 17 and ends on December 27.
Massive clashes had erupted after the Supreme Court allowed entry of women of all ages into 2018.
"Women seeking protection to visit the shrine will have to get a court order. This (Sabarimala shrine) is not a place for activism. This is not a place for activists like Trupti Desai to show their strength. We will not take them in. Let them go get a court order," Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Friday.
Bhoomata Brigade's activist Trupti Desai, who shot to fame after entering and performing pooja at the Shani Shingnapur Temple in Maharashtra, vowed to visit the Sabarimala temple after November 20 regardless of whether she would be provided protection by the Kerala government or not.
"I will go to Sabarimala after November 20. We will seek protection from the Kerala government and it is upto them to give us protection or not. Even if not provided with protection, I will visit Sabarimala for the darshan," reports quoted Desai as saying.
In a 3:2 verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday referred the Sabarimala matter to a larger Bench. The top court did not say anything adverse against its September 28, 2018 decision allowing women to enter the shrine nor did it stay the earlier judgement.
[What Sabarimala verdict means for Kerala politics]
While the five-judge bench unanimously agreed to refer the religious issues to a larger bench, it gave a 3:2 split decision on petitions seeking a review of the apex court's September 2018 decision allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala.
Meanwhile, the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala has decided to seek legal advice on the Sabarimala verdict hours after it was delivered on Thursday.
Sabarimala Timeline:
- 1990: S Mahendran files plea in Kerala High Court seeking a ban on women's entry to the temple.
- Apr 5, 1991: Kerala HC upholds an age-old restriction on women of a certain age-group entering the temple.
- Aug 4, 2006: Indian Young Lawyers Association files plea in SC seeking to ensure entry of female devotees between the age group of 10 to 50 at the Lord Ayappa Temple at Sabarimala.
- Nov 2007: LDF government of Kerala files affidavit supporting PIL questioning ban on women's entry.
- Jan 11, 2016: Two-judge bench of SC questions practice banning entry of women at the temple.
- Feb 6, 2016: Congress-led UDF government takes U-turn, tells SC it is duty-bound to "protect the right to practice the religion of these devotees".
Apr 11, 2016: SC says gender justice endangered by the ban on women.