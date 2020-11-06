Sabarimala Temple to begin express Prasad delivery

Delhi to reopen its borders from Monday; hotels, banquet halls to remain shut

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 06: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which runs Kerala's Sabarimala Temple said that devotees can book the shrine's Prasad online starting today.

The same will be home delivered.

The Prasad is priced at Rs 450 and would include aravan payasam (pudding), holy ash, sandal paste, turmeric powder, and flowers. The deliveries will start from November 16 onwards when the Temple opens for its three month seasonal pilgrimage.

The government has allowed 1,000 pilgrims to visit the shrine every day during the season, but TDB officials said that this will not be enough to make up for the losses. However the request by the board was turned down by the government.

Through home delivery of Prasad, the TDB is expected to make up for the losses the Temple suffered due to COVID-19. The TDB has made elaborate arrangements for packing and the Prasad will be delivered within two days in Kerala and 7 days elsewhere.