  • search

Sabarimala temple to be opened on Nov 5; security tightened

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3: The Lord Ayyappa temple here will be opened on November 5 for the one-day festival of 'Chithira Attavisesham,' the birth anniversary celebration of Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, the head of Travancore royal family.

    Sabarimala
    Sabarimala

    Melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri will open the sreekovil at 5 pm on November 5 in the presence of thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru.

    As an ongoing practice, no ritual will be performed at the sreekovil in the evening.
    Kalabhabhishekam will be the special ritual to be performed at the temple as part of the 'Chithira Attavisesham festival. The thantri will perform brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam in the presence of melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri at 10.30 am.

    Section 144 to be imposed

    Prohibitory orders will come into force from Saturday night till Tuesday at the foothills of Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal and Elavunkal to prevent any untoward incidents, ahead of the opening of Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala for a day's pooja on November 5.

    Sabarimala will be under heavy security cover from Saturday night in the backdrop of the violent protests witnessed in October against the entry of young women in the 10-50 age group.

    Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC banning assembly of four or more people would be clamped at Pamba, Nilackal and Illuvangal, according to the police.

    Read more about:

    sabarimala

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue